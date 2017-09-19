ATTOCK - Commander PAF Base Minhas Air Commodore Muhammad Mughees Afzal has said that those who sacrificed their life for the defence of the country will be remembered forever. Captain Asfandyar Shaheed sacrificed his life and killed those terrorists who had come to the PAF Badhber Camp with nefarious designs in mind. He said this after inaugurating an FT5 Aircraft, which has been erected in Asfandyar Shaheed Park Attock in the honour of the Captain Asfandyar on his first martyrdom anniversary.