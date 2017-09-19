LAHORE - Like the last two sittings, lack of quorum led to adjournment of Punjab Assembly session without completing agenda on Monday.

This time again, Opposition legislator Ahsan Riaz Fatyana performed the ritual of pointing quorum soon after conclusion of proceedings on question hour, causing adjournment of session first for five minutes and later for 15 minutes.

As the quorum remained incomplete, the chair adjourned the session till Tuesday at 10am.

Opposition leader could not give input on legal and Constitutional aspects of passage of resolution in favour of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif due to premature adjournment of the session. During the last sitting, the chair allowed debate on legal aspects of passage of resolution owing to Opposition pressure.

The session started two hours and 25 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During Question Hour on Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Minister Kh Imran Nazir accepted shortage of doctors at health facilities.

To a supplementary question, he said that the government was offering lucrative packages to doctors who have gone abroad for better opportunities.

He expressed hope that the government policy would help resolving the issue soon.

To a supplementary question of Hina Pervaiz Butt, he said that drug inspectors were taking indiscriminate action against medical stores selling spurious and expired medicines.

He said that collective fine of Rs 13.9 million was imposed for selling substandard and expired medicines during the last year. In addition to that, 36 month imprisonment was also imposed during the same period.

To a supplementary question of Dr Nausheen Hamid, he said that a special Parliamentary lounge has been set up in the PA for accommodating complaints of legislators relating to P&SH Department. He assured the legislators of redressing complaints within 24 hours.

As the chair asked Raheela Anwar to present adjournment motion, Ahsan Riaz Fatyana pointed quorum.

After counting, the chair adjourned the session for 15 minutes. As the quorum remained incomplete, Speaker adjourned the session till Tuesday (today) at 10am.

IQTIDAR GILANI