SARGODHA-Punjab Minister for Counter-Terrorism Sardar Ayub Khan directed the police and administration take a vigilant eye on the suspects included in the Fourth Schedule and ensure peace during Muharram.

He was addressing a video-link conference with divisional and district administration authorities. The provincial minister also released orders to abide by the timetable of Muharram processions and to assure the implementation of Loudspeaker Act.

He asked the divisional and district officers to take services of local bodies representatives and peace committee members.

Sargodha Commissioner Nadeem Mehboob gave briefing and said that 1,224 Muharram processions and 5,489 majalis would be held and protected with the assistance of six companies of army and five companies of rangers across the division to maintain the atmosphere of peace during Muharram.

Regional Police Officer Zulfiquar Hameed said that 8,520 police officials and 4,079 male and female volunteers would perform their duties.