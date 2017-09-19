MULTAN-The security is put on red-alert in view of upcoming month of Muharram and all mourning and flagellation processions will be given complete protection including aerial surveillance, declared Nadir Chattha, Deputy Commissioner.

Addressing a Peace Meeting held here on Monday, he added that all clerics had ensured their cooperation for promotion of peace and harmony during Muharram from the platform of District Peace Committee. He warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt peace of Multan.

He declared that ban on loud speakers would be implemented strictly and those displaying arms, delivering hate speeches or gathering people would be dealt with strictly. He said that Islam taught us the lesson of religious tolerance and harmony and all of us should make efforts to safeguard the peace of the town instead of getting influenced by enemy's propaganda. He disclosed that Army troops would also be on back-up alert and the district administration could call them in case of any emergency.

UNITY URGED TO END MUSLIM WOES

Coordinator to Chief Minister Punjab Alhaaj Habib Ullah Bhatti has said that the enemies of Islam have launched oppressive actions against Muslims in Kashmir, Burma and elsewhere in the world to eliminate them, adding that the Muslims need unity today more than ever before.

Addressing a news conference here at Circuit House on Monday, he added that we needed to exhibit exemplary unity to thwart the conspiracies of the enemy. He said that the nation rendered tremendous sacrifices and the government fought bravely to maintain peace in the country. "Today the government and masses stand under one flag and they have a consensus that the terrorists and sectarianism should be dealt with iron hand," he added. He said that the armed forces and law enforcing agencies rendered tremendous sacrifices and now no one would be allowed to disrupt peace in the country.

He said that Shia-Sunni alliance in the country proved that the clerics waged jihad against violence, hate speeches and slogans. He added that it was the need of the hour that all sections of the society should exhibit unity and promote peace in the society. He said that the Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif dealt with the miscreants strictly and crushed them.

He said that it was the outcome of the efforts of the Ulama that the followers of all schools of thought gathered under one flag and worked as volunteers to make government's initiatives like National Action Plan, Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad successful. He said that the efforts of the Ulama had started delivering results and the masses disliked miscreants.