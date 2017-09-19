Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday termed the proceedings against her father by the accountability bureau a farce, saying he should not appear before the accountability bureau.

Maryam was asked whether her father, who was disqualified by a five-member Supreme Court bench in July for not declaring his income, would appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

She added that her family appeared before the Panama Joint Investigation Team "with reservations".

The accountability court hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family issued on Tuesday a second summon for the accused after they failed to appear today.