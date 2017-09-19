Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday termed the proceedings against her father by the accountability bureau a farce, saying he should not appear before the accountability bureau.

Maryam was asked whether her father, who was disqualified by a five-member Supreme Court bench in July for not declaring his income, would appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He should not. Must not. Should not be a part of political & personal victimisation in the garb of accountability. It's a FARCE. https://t.co/InyQXrSsX7 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 19, 2017

She added that her family appeared before the Panama Joint Investigation Team "with reservations".

We appeared with reservations but also with a hope that our judicial system will follow a legal path & will not come under pressure. https://t.co/DTLTb8R1YI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 19, 2017

The accountability court hearing corruption cases against the Sharif family issued on Tuesday a second summon for the accused after they failed to appear today.