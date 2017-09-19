OKARA-PML-N Youth Wing Punjab President and State Minister Abid Sher Ali has said that Nawaz Sharif was and is still hero of Pakistan. He stated this in a telephonic address to party worker at resident of President PML-N Youth Wing Okara City, Muhammad Akbar Ali Khan on Monday.

Abid Sher Ali said that result of NA-120 by-election has proved that the masses are with Nawaz Sharif and the opponents, despite their negative propaganda and conspiracies, failed in their nefarious designs. He said that Nawaz laid web of development projects across the country and he feels the pain of the masses.

The State Minister said that PML-N stood victorious in NA-120 by-election due to full-fledged election campaign of Maryam Nawaz. Opponents of Nawaz and PML-N have died their own death after the recent by-election contest, he claimed.

"We always respected judiciary and will continue to respect judicial institutions," he said. He alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan wants to created differences between national institutions and the PML-N but he will utterly fail in his anti-state agenda. The state minister said that 'Takht-e-Lahore' belongs to Nawaz and he will continue to rule in future.