ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that a pollution-free environment was top-most priority of the present democratic dispensation.

Speaking at a consultative meeting on pollution-free air here, she said that better legislation could be done on the issue after taking all stakeholders on board. Aurangzeb appreciated the role of the Environment Protection Agencies in the Ministry of Climate Change and the non-governmental organisations in this regard.

The minister said the federal and provincial governments would have to join hands for meeting the challenges related to environment.

She also said the legislation done by other regional countries on environmental issues could also be utilised for our benefit.

Aurangzeb said that National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq set up the SDGs Secretariat in 2013, which had been collecting comprehensive data on all 17 sustainable development goals.

The minister said the SDGs Secretariat was fully cooperating with provincial task forces, which also had been playing an active role. She said that best results had been given by Balochistan Task Force which is chaired by Raheela Durrani, the speaker of the provincial assembly.

Aurangzeb said the SDGs Secretariat had representation from all political parties.

She said that collection of data, capacity building and use of new technology was imperative to achieve the targets.

Pakistan's parliament is the only one, which has full-fledged Task-force on Sustainable Development Goals.

She said the discourse started in 2014 though the subjects involved were provincial subjects after the 18th amendment and the issue of air pollution was a devolved issue.

Parliament's role was that of oversight, policy making, providing protection through legislation and last but not the least budgetary allocations, Aurangzeb added.

She called for availability of relevant indigenous data on the development goals, as without proper data progress could not be achieved. Aurangzeb said that even the West utilised coal as source of power generation and later shifted to other environment-friendly sources.

The minister called for capacity building of local institutes as local expertise was needed for evolution. She said that various ministries were integrated in the process of achieving the sustainable development goals as many goals were correlated.

Aurangzeb said Vision 2025 had also an important role to achieve the SDGs. Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan said on the occasion that climate change was the biggest issue being faced by the world and in Pakistan it was not a provincial issue, but human issue and should be given priority.