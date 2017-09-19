RAWALPINDI - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday filed three separate appeals in the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench, challenging the verdict and the acquittal of five suspected TTP men by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Benazir Bhutto murder case.

The two appeals are against the ATC verdict of separating the trial of former military dictator and president Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf, the main accused, from the other accused. The two appeals have also sought to award Musharraf punishment in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and changing 17 years imprisonment of former CPO Syed Saud Aziz and SSP Khurram Shehzad into a death sentence.

The petitions have been filed by PPP stalwart Sardar Latif Khan Khosa, on behalf of PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari, with the registrar of LHC Rawalpindi bench. The LHC is likely to take up the petitions in upcoming days.

On August 31, ATC judge Muhammad Asghar Khan awarded two former police officers, Syed Saud Aziz and Khurram Shehzad, 17 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1million on each in the BB murder case. However, the court gave a clean chit to another five accused allegedly linking with TTP.

Talking to media, Khosa said the late PPP leader had repeatedly asked Musharraf to provide her foolproof security but he instead hurled threats of dire consequences at her. Khosa, who was accompanied by former chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari and Sherry Rehman, alleged that Musharraf did not allow Benazir Bhutto to hire her own private security guards. He added that the late PPP leader in an email to her friend and US lobbyist Mark Segal had mentioned that she was facing threats from Musharraf and if something wrong happened to her, Musharraf would be responsible for it.

He said that Segal also recorded his statement to ATC through video link repeating the apprehensions of Benazir Bhutto. He said that Musharraf had removed Saud Aziz from the post of RPO Gujranwala and posted him as CPO Rawalpindi to ensure his role in the assassination of Benazir Bhutto. He said that Aziz removed the security from Liaquat Bagh when Benazir Bhutto was coming out after addressing a public rally on December 27, 2007, so that she could easily be targeted by the TTP terrorists.

He said that he had filed three separate appeals; one challenging the order of ATC separating Musharraf’s trial from the main case, the other against the awarding of imprisonment to the former police officers instead of the death sentence and third is to challenge the acquittal of five suspects in the murder case.

He said that statements of 68 prosecution witnesses were recorded in presence of Musharraf in Pakistan. He said they have pleaded the court to grant capital punishment to Musharraf in the murder case. He said they also asked the court to award capital punishment to two cops for their other offences.

Nayyer Bukhari said the three appeals had been filed on behalf of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He said it was also discussed during a meeting led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that the acquittal of five suspects would be challenged.