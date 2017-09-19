OKARA -The Pakistan People's Party was not allowed by the district administration to hold its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's public meeting at Sahiwal on September 20. However, PPP Sahiwal district president Chaudhry Zaki said that PPP would hold the public meeting at all costs. He said he would have a meeting with deputy commissioner of Sahiwal for grant of permission for the public meeting. Such tactics could not dispirit them, he said. Tight security would be ensured by the PPP workers, he said.

Minor girl escapes rape

KASUR-A five-year-old girl managed to escape a rape attempt after her shouts made people gathered at house, forcing the suspect to flee the scene here the other day. According to police, suspect Tanvir of Jhelum was at the house of his in-laws in Daftwa village where he lured a minor girl to a secluded house and attempted to rape her. However, the girl's shouts alerted the nearby people and they rushed for her rescue. They captured the accused and subjected him to severe physical torture. He was later handed over to police. A case has been registered against him. Investigation is underway.

TWO SUSTAIN BURNS

Two persons were shifted to the hospital after they received severe electric shocks. According to Rescue 1122, Arshad Hussain, 44, was doing some electric work when he received electrical shocks. Resultantly, he sustained burns and was rushed to DHQ Hospital by the rescue. In another incident, Abrar, 30, got severe electrical shocks while working on high transmission lines (11000 V) near Hari Har village.

He sustained critical burns and lost consciousness. He was rushed to the DHQ Hospital by the rescue.