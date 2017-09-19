ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are furious over the Lahore by-election results as the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate, Faisal Mir, failed to even put up a fight, senior party leaders said.

With around 1,500 votes, Faisal Mir ranked below Milli Muslim League (MML)-backed Sheikh Yaqoob and Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan’s Sheikh Azher Rizvi.

Mir, later said the rival candidates spent money to perform better in the polls and rigging was the reason behind his defeat.

Yaqoob Sheikh - with the blessings of Hafiz Mohammed Saeed’s Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) - secured third position in the high-voltage by-election in Lahore – won by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) nominee Kulsoom Nawaz.

Sheikh, an independent candidate, was backed by the JuD-sponsored MML. He received 4,500 votes, - more than the PPP and the Jamaat-e-Islami candidates.

Unofficial results showed Kulsoom Nawaz secured 61,254 votes against runner-up Dr Yasmin Rashid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who bagged more than 47,000 votes.

A senior PPP leader told The Nation that Zardari and Bilawal were fuming over the party’s performance and would chair a series of meetings to discuss the debacle. “The PPP is looking into the factors that led to such a low performance,” said a close aide of the party leadership.

He said that Zardari and Bilawal had asked the Punjab PPP leaders to explain the reasons behind the massive defeat.

Earlier on Monday, Zardari hinted at rigging in the polls. He said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif both were from the PML-N.

“Money was spent and new development projects were announced to attract voters,” he said.

The former president added: “Just look at registration of new motorcycles and development work in the constituency in the last three months.”

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bokhari said the party was “naturally disappointed” with the by-election results and was investigating the reasons behind the humiliating defeat.

“This (the result) is not something to cheer about. We will have a few meetings in the coming days to find out what led to this low performance,” he told The Nation.

Bokhari said the rival parties spent money to buy votes but still the PPP was not expected to perform behind the smaller groups. The PPP leadership, he said, was trying to find the reasons behind the failure in the by-polls as the party was making efforts for revival in the populous province.

This year, Bilawal had announced he would revive the PPP in Punjab before the 2018 polls. Punjab was once a stronghold of the PPP during the peak of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but it slowly drifted away to the right-wing or pro-right parties.

The ruling PML-N has been firmly in control of the province over the recent past but the PTI has now emerged as a challenger. The province, with a population larger than all the other provinces combined, is effectively the “king-maker” with scores of the National Assembly seats on offer.

Even in the 2013 elections, the PML-N came to power riding over popularity wave in the Punjab. In other provinces, its performance was insignificant.

