SADIQABAD-The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has given unmatched and unforgettable sacrifices for democratic stability in the country.

It was stated by PPP senior leader Faryal Talpur during a meeting with PPP leaders Raees Afzal Bhaiyo and Sardar Mir Babul Bhaiyo.

According to the press release issued by the local PPP office, Faryal Talpur claimed that the PPP will sweep the next general election. She added that the PPP has always played a key role in strengthening democracy in the country. She termed the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ray of hope for the people of Pakistan, especially the youth, saying the way he is fighting for people's rights would make him successful in his mission which, she added, economic stability of Pakistan. On the occasion, Afzal Bhaiyo lauded the party leadership for sparing no effort to secure the workers' rights.

HOSPITAL WINS PUBLIC TRUST

The number of patients visiting THQ Hospital is increasing with each passing day due to modern medical facilities, claimed Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq.

Talking to The Nation here, he said that patients are being provided with every possible medical facility at the hospital which, he pointed out, has helped win public trust in the state-run hospital.

He informed that at least 21,000 patients availed healthcare were examined at outdoor ward while 11,000 were examined at emergency ward during the past month. He said that cleanliness is strictly ensured on the hospital's premises. He said that all the doctors and paramedical staff are performing duty with honesty and dedication. Hospital doctors Zia, Abdul Rasheed, Kashif Munir, Sohail Arshad and Waseem Khaliq were also present on the occasion.