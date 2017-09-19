Lahore - The Pakistan Foreign Office Monday summoned Swiss envoy-designate Thomas Kolly to express Islamabad’s concerns over a ‘Free Balochistan’ campaign in Geneva, being run by defunct Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

Pakistan registered its strong protest over this anti-Pakistan campaign and reminded the envoy that the use of Switzerland’s soil for the subversive activities was a violation of the international laws.

Earlier, the permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Farukh Amil wrote a letter to his counterpart Valentin Zellweger on September 6 for taking action over the issue.

He wrote: “The posters that appeared in the area around Rue de Ferney of Grand Saconnex “mentioned the name of Balochistan House (BH) as a sponsor”.

“Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva has counted eight posters and one digital poster on display since this Monday [September 3],” the letter reads.

According to the ambassador, a car “remained parked near [the digital poster] and seemed to be guarding [it].”

“It is quite conceivable that local city authorities received certain revenue fee for display of these posters,” Amil says in the letter, stressing that “any notion of ‘Free Baluchistan’ is a flagrant attack on [the] sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

According to the letter, the BH — the apparent sponsor of these posters — is an affiliate of the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which is a “listed terrorist organisation under the laws of Pakistan and other countries, including the United Kingdom.”

“The fact that terrorists or elements linked with terrorists operate openly for their propaganda campaigns in the peaceful and serene city of Geneva, capital of the United Nations, is a matter of grave concern,” the letter reads.

“The use of Swiss soil by terrorists and violent secessionists for nefarious designs against Pakistan and its 200 million people is totally unacceptable,” said the ambassador, demanding that “the incident is fully investigated with a view to blocking its recurrence in the future.”

The ambassador also expressed hope that the Swiss authorities would, “proceed against the local accomplices of the BLA and deal with those individual/companies […] who wittingly or unwittingly support BLA.”

In 2006, Pakistan declared the BLA a terrorist organisation.

At the time, the federal government’s investigation had said that the BLA was involved in sabotage activities, including rocket attacks on national installations, civilian population and security forces. It was also accused of laying landmines in various parts of the province.

Since the organisation was first banned, a number of members of BLA have surrendered themselves to the Army after mediation efforts in the province.