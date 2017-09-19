ISLAMABAD - Though the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the NA-120 by-election, ruling party legislators showed the least commitment to their voters as the quorum issue marred the National Assembly (NA) session for the fifth consecutive day.

The ruling party having two-third majority could not manage to run the NA proceedings due to the lack of the required strength for the fifth consecutive day (Monday). The opposition, ostensibly to embarrass the-the government, pointed out the quorum issue with the start of the proceedings. Around 50 lawmakers including 27 treasury members were present in the House.

NA Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the hope to draw together lawmakers suspended the proceedings for 45 minutes but the required strength (86 members) could not be attained.

The lack of quorum was pointed out by PPP’s MNA Ghulam Mustafa.

The lawmakers, during the break, were seen mainly discussing results of the NA-120 bye-polls.

Mian Abdul Manan of PML-N in a loud voice repeatedly raised the slogan “Sher ik vari pher” (tiger once again), while referring to the victory of PML-N candidate Kalsoom Nawaz, who won the NA-120 by-election.

Manan was seen attracting his party legislators with the slogan and congratulating his party members. The PML-N and PPP members, for a short time, lightly passed comments over the victory of the ruling party. The opposition lawmakers were seen passing sarcastic remarks at government MNAs for their thin attendance in the House for the fifth consecutive day.

“The right of access to information bill, 2017” had been mentioned on the agenda but due to the lack of the required strength, other important items could also not be taken up. The government wants to pass the bill with a majority vote but it has failed to run the proceedings with the required strength (86 MNAs). This bill had been on the agenda item (order of the day) for the last five days.

Another important agenda item — a resolution on the plight of Rohingya Muslims — could also not be taken up due to the thin presence of lawmakers. The government and opposition lawmakers last Monday delivered speeches on the plight of Rohingyas in Myanmar but have failed to get the resolution passed due to the lack of the required strength in the House.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Asif also could not speak on the important matter related to Rohingya Muslims’ miseries and the recent remarks of the US president due to the lack of quorum. The House also could not conduct a debate on the joint address of President Mamnoon Hussain. The president had addressed the both houses on June 1.