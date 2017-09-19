PESHAWAR - The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-S) on Monday re-elected Maulana Samiul Haq as the party’s central chief for the next five-year. Earlier, the central Shura of the JUI-S had empowered Maulana Samiul Haq to appoint the office bearers.

In this regard, the party’s central general secretary Abdul Rauf Farooqi held a meeting with JUI-S Chief Maulana Samiul Haq in Akora Khattak, wherein, besides discussing the political situation in the country, office bearers for the central cabinet of the party were also announced.

As per the list, JUI-S Chief Samiul Haq was once again selected as the party’s central chief for the next five years while Maulana Bashir Ahmad Shad, Maulana Mohammad Asfandar Khan, Maulana Mufti Habibur Rehman, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and Maulana Sadiq Ameen will be the party’s vice chiefs (naib ameers), respectively.

Likewise, Maulana Abdul Rauf Farooqi was selected as the central general secretary while Maulana Shah Abdul Aziz, Maulana Ahmad Ali and Maulana Fahimul Hassan will be deputy general secretaries of the party, respectively.

Similarly, Maulana Syed Yousaf Shah selected as secretary information and Maulana Dr Qasim Mehmood as co-secretary information, respectively.

It was also announced that the office of finance secretary will be with central general secretary till further order.

Apart from that, Maulana Samiul Haq announced that Maulana Mian Mohammad Ajmal Qadri and Maulana Pir Saifur Rehman will be patron in chiefs of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Samiul Haq said that the country was passing through a critical phase, and this was the time to exhibit maturity, adding that the JUI-S workers had the capability to overcome the prevailing chaos.

He called for the implementation of Islamic Sharif, as according to him without Islamic law (Shariah), the country could neither be prosperous nor put on the right track of progress and development.

Pakistan has been plundered by rulers for over 70 years and that’s why the fate of people doesn’t get changed.