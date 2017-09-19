Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and discussed important matters including party affairs, results of NA-120 by-polls and other important matters

According to sources, it was the second meeting of the two leaders after return of chief minister Punjab from abroad.

Sources said that Shahbaz Sharif took Chaudhry Nisar into confidence regarding his meeting with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London and the telephonic talks of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa with him.

The two leaders discussed also internal party issues and the domestic political scenario in the meeting.