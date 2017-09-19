ISLAMABAD - A meeting of the Joint Working Committee on the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Monday decided to institute a taskforce that would share with all the provinces online as well as real time information regarding Chinese nationals travelling to Pakistan.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal chaired the meeting of the Joint Working Committee that took the decision, a statement issued by the interior ministry said.

The meeting was attended by the high officials from the interior ministry and the security agencies.

A senior official of the Interior Ministry said the decision to form a taskforce on the movement of Chinese was taken during the stint of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the force would be given final shape now.

In the meeting, the minister directed the security agencies to enhance their professional capacity to provide better security cover for the CPEC projects.

He also stated that Chinese travelling to Pakistan were their guests and any attack on their lives was tantamount to challenging the writ of the state. The interior minister said the projects of the CPEC had turned out to be a landmark in the history of Pakistan.

Pakistan has assumed centre stage for the whole world on account of the economic importance of the CPEC, said a statement issued by the ministry, while quoting the minister.

The interior minister asserted that Pakistan and the other countries in the region would get the dividends from the economic repercussions attached with the CPEC. He added that the CPEC was a geographic and economic reality that would bring positive changes in favour of Pakistan as well as for the whole region.

Iqbal noted that some foreign lobbyists were distressed at the economic progress in Pakistan. The interior minister, while talking about the importance of maritime security said that it was inevitable to safeguard the sea-trade routes associated with the CPEC.

In this connection, he directed coastguards to make proactive steps to ensure the security of all trade routes.