ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday told the National Assembly that the total debt of the country has surged to Rs 19633.5 billion.

The net internal debt was Rs 13081.4 billion while external public debt was $62.5 billion at the end June 2017, Dar said in a written reply to National Assembly.

The government from January 2013 to June 2017 borrowed $15412.7 million from international donors at different rates.

The big chunk was obtained from International Monetary fund worth $ 6377.5 million.

The markup or floating rate of the total borrowed amount was $4251.6 million and the total loans from international donors stood up at $19664.3 million, Dar said.

Replying to a question, he said that the government was cognizant of worsening current account deficit and taking steps to contain it.

Dar said that the current account deficit, on a calendar year basis, was $2.34 billion on December 31st 2012 and $4.4 billion on December 31st 2013.

The deficit then followed a declining path from January 2014 and reached $3.6 billion by December 2014, due to growth in workers remittances and reduction in global oil prices.

He said that due to above-mentioned facts the current account deficit reduced to $2.8 billion by December 2015.

He said that due to increased investments in energy and infrastructure sectors which has boosted demand for import of power generating machinery and energy, exports faced a declining trend due to the subdued demand, depressed commodity prices globally which coupled with the energy shortages and the law and order situation in the country.

He said that the government is cognizant of worsening current account deficit and has taken the steps including the export package of Rs 180 billion, un-interrupted energy supplies to export sectors, the imposition of regulatory duties on import of a large number of non-essential items and enforcement of 100 per cent cash margin requirement.

He said thst the number of filers has increased from 750,000 in 2013 to 1,225,000 upto May 2017.

Answering another question of lawmaker Zahra Wadood Fatemi regarding a report of International Monetary Fund suggesting Pakistan was underperforming, the Minister said that the report did not categorically suggest that Pakistan’s economy was underperforming, however, it pointed out that domestic conditions including the slowing pace of fiscal consolidation, the widening of the current account deficit, accumulation of arrears in the gas and power sectors, coupled with international conditions e.g. lower trading partners growth, tighter international financial conditions and a steep rise in international oil prices, could possibly erode the macroeconomic gains made under the 2013-16 EFF-supported programme and pose risks to the economic outlook.

ATIF KHAN