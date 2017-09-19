MULTAN-The alleged commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) along with another terrorist was shot dead in crossfire with the Counter-Terrorism Department during a search operation in Jalalpur Peer Wala here on Monday.

According to CTD sources, acting on a tip-off, the lawmen conducted a search operation in Jalalpur Peer Wala. The CTD personnel, however, came across firing from the terrorists, which was ensued by a shootout. As a result, two terrorists identified as Ijaz Ashgar, a commander of the TTP and another one was killed while four others managed to escape from the scene.

According to CTD, Ijaz was the commander of outlawed TTP. Hand grenade, weapons and explosive material was also recovered from the terrorists.