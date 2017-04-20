KAMALIA - The Fesco officials flanked by policemen recovered 10 transformers inscribed with Fesco serial numbers and tags from a house during a raid here the other day.

According to official sources, police and the Fesco officials were informed that some suspicious persons were unloading Fesco electricity transformers at an unauthorised house. On information, the police along with Fesco officials reached the spot and recovered 10 transformers inscribed with Fesco serial numbers and tags. The police sealed the house and registered a case against the accused.

Talking to media, Kamala Fesco Xen Anwar Ali Tarar said that the culprits, even if they are Fesco officials, will find no escape and will be dealt with sternly.

Residents of the area, on the other hand, alleged that delay in raid let the accused fled away leaving transformers and loading van behind. They said that Fesco employees have been carrying out repair to transformers illegally in the house allegedly under the patronage of Fesco authorities.

When contacted, DSP Kamalia Circle Mehr Muhammad Saeed said that no application has yet been submitted by the Fesco in this regard. He said that legal procedure will be adopted after a formal request by the Fesco authorities.