KASUR - Unidentified accused set the standing wheat crops over 14 acres of land on fire here in Barkalan area of Sarai Mughal.

According to police, Shabbir Hussain owned seven acres of land which was set ablaze by unidentified accused. In the same way, standing wheat crops of Muhammad Ali over four acres of land and of Fiaz over three acres of land was set on fire by unidentified accused. The police are investigating.

ARREST OF ROBBERS STRESSED: Police on Wednesday were urged to avoid dillydallying and make all-out efforts to arrest the culprits involved in firing on and robbery with the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president.

Senior journalist Zakir Hussain Khan said that attack on KPC president is an attack on freedom of journalism. He urged the police to spare no effort to arrest the accused and not to show any slackness in this regard. He also demanded action against negligent cops of the patrolling police who did not respond to the bullets fired by dacoits.

He also praised professional abilities of the KPC president, saying his efforts to convey voice of the poor to the rulers are undeniable.