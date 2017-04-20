SADIQABAD - Around 160 patients were treated at a daylong free medical camp set-up by Al-Rehman Welfare Foundation (AWF) at Basti Rehmani the other day.

Renowned physician Dr ZulQarnain Sandhu examined the patients and prescribed medicines. The patients were also provided free medicines at the camp.

On the occasion, AWF president Abul Waheed told the media that the AWF is a charitable organisation and all its welfare programs are carried out through charity.

USE OF BORE WATER IRKED

CITIZENS

Two factories near Ahmedpur Lamma are using bore water for manufacturing of fertilizers. Residents of the area said that these fertilizers factories have established huge turbines and also installed pipelines through which they are carrying out supply of bore water for fertilizers' manufacturing. They expressed their concerns that the practice will decrease the level of underground water. Residents including Iqbal, Yunus, Muzaffar Hussain, Saleem and Usman Mehmood urged the authorities concerned to take notice of the practice.