SIALKOT - The Tajik ambassador has offered hurdle-free trade and exports of the surgical instruments from Pakistan to Tajikistan, saying that there were bright opportunities of starting joint ventures between the two countries.

He showed keen interest in the direct import of surgical instruments from Pakistan instead of purchasing these surgical instruments from the European countries at higher prices.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of the surgical instruments’ manufacturers and exporters held at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP) at Sialkot. SIMAP Chairman Muhammad Jehangir Bajwa presided over the meeting.

The Tajikistan ambassador invited the Sialkot based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters to divert their business activities towards Tajikistan for exploring and capturing the international trade markets of Tajikistan.

The envoy added that Tajikistan was intending to develop the strengthened bilateral trade ties with Pakistan stressing a need of for making efforts in this regard.

He narrated that Sialkot-based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters could have very god opportunities to develop their trade business in Tajikistan and in Russian states through Tajikistan, which could play a role of gateway for Pakistani exporters.

The ambassador also vowed to develop strong business-to-business links between the businessmen of Tajikistan and Pakistan, saying that this step would also help to explore the mutual trade potential between the two countries.

He also offered the hurdle-free trade and export access to Sialkot based surgical instruments exporters to Tajikistan, saying that there were bright opportunities of starting joint ventures between the Tajik and Pakistan companies in different trade fields and several Tajik companies were showing keen interest, in this regard.

On the occasion, SIMAP Chairman Jehangir Bajwa said that both the sides at government and private levels need to ponder and take meaningful measures to improve mutual trade. The SIMAP chairman added that for improving trade it was important to undertake activities like exchange of mutual trade delegations and organizing exhibitions, as the role of diplomatic mission in both countries was also important to exchange trade related information.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: The official wheat procurement will begin on April 26, 2017 at all the nine official wheat procurement centers established in Sialkot district here.

During an important meeting held, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Jehangir Khanzada reviewed in details the arrangement made by the district administration of Sialkot to ensure the direct purchase of the wheat yield from the wheat growers and farmers and transparent issuance of the gunny bags to them.

He said that the government was making efforts to end the economic exploitation of the wheat growers and farmers by curbing the menace of the middlemen and dealers in this regard.

He announced the online registration of all the wheat growers at the official wheat procurement centres to ensure the transparency of wheat procurement and issuance of the gunny bags there. He said that the Punjab government would also take the feedback from the wheat growers and farmers about the provision of the facilities being provided there.

He said that the process of the official wheat procurement would be completed in Sialkot district till May 31.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Dr. Asif Tufail told the meeting that the district administration has established as many as nine official wheat procurement centers in Sialkot district here.

He said that the food department will purchase 16,4000 bags of wheat yield directly from the wheat growers and farmers at all the ten official wheat procurement centers established in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil here.