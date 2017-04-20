LODHRAN - Strict adherence to merit resulted in the appointment of sons of the labour class on vacant posts here in the District and Sessions Court.

The successful candidates could not control their emotions and burst into tears while receiving their appointment orders from District and Session Judge Haroon Lateef Khan at a ceremony held here the other day. Senior Civil Judge Ch Muhammad Arshad also distributed appointment letters to the candidates who were declared successful in the test. The successful candidates belong to the families of the labour class.

On the occasion, DSJ Haroon Lateef congratulated the successful candidates, saying "now you should work for convenience of complainants after becoming part of the judicial machinery." He also prayed for them for having a successful life in future.