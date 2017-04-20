GUJRANWALA - In view of Panamagate verdict, banners were displayed on all major roads of the city in favour of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Wednesday.

The banners, inscribed with slogans in favour of the PM, were placed by Hamza Youth Wing leader Waleed Butt. The banners were also expressing solidarity with the PML-N government.

CARRIAGES SHIFTED: Railway workers shifted the crashed carriages to workshop and cleared the track from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The communication system of Pakistan Railway has been disturbed after train derailed incident here at Qilla Chand Gujranwala.

MAN CRUSHED: An unidentified elderly man was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley here at Maafi Wala. According to police, the deceased was crossing a road when a speeding tractor-trolley crushed him to death.