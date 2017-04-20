SIALKOT - The number of the child labourers working at different factories, shops, auto workshops, hotels, restaurants etc has jumped to 75,000 in Gujranwala Division.

Officials, requesting anonymity, claimed that the number was growing day by day in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

The situation negating is the high claims of the government regarding making strenuous efforts for halting the child labour besides protecting the basic rights of children. According to a survey, the number of the trash picking and begging children in streets and roads has also increased considerably.

Local people have expressed grave concern over the miserable situation. The officials of Child Protection Bureau said that it rescued over 7,000 children from the different workshops, factories, begging places, trash heaps and other forced labour places during the last eleven years in Gujranwala Division.

The official claimed that the Child Protection Bureau has no official power to directly raid factories to halt the child labour. However, the officials could raid following the court orders on any individual.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Commissioner Gujranwala Asif to take serious notice of the growing child labour and direct the officials concerned to take action against the people involved in the nasty practice.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: The Punjab government will start the wheat procurement from April 20 in Gujranwala Division. All the necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure the smooth wheat procurement by curbing the menace of the middlemen and dealers at the centres.

According to the senior officials of the Food Department, the Punjab government has fixed Rs1,300 per mound wheat as supporting price. The government has established 45 centres in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. These centres will also work as per routine even on the Sundays to facilitate the farmers as well. The officials added that the issuance of the gunny bags would be started at all the official wheat procurement centres from April 15.