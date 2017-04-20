FAISALABAD - For the establishment of an IT University, the district administration had carried out operation against the illegal constructions in old vegetable market to vacate the state land here on Wednesday.

The Punjab government has planned to establish a state-of-the-art IT University on the land which was announced by CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif during his visit to Faisalabad last week. On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, the operation was supervised by Additional Deputy Commissioners Shahid, Aftab Ahmad and AC City Bilawal Abru.

Heavy machinery, police contingent and staff of Municipal Corporation, Waste Management Company, FESCO, Revenue, Civil Defence and other departments took part in the operation.

The buildings on state land have been demolished with the help of cranes, bulldozers and other machinery. According to the spokesman of district administration, the vegetable market was shifted outside the city near Sadhar village in 1998 and the traders were allotted land in new vegetable market and they were directed to vacate the state land of old vegetable market.

The traders of vegetable market filed applications in the courts of Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner and afterwards they went to High Court and Supreme Court but their cases disposed of with no rights. The district administration repeatedly issued notices to the illegal occupants of old vegetable market to vacate the state land voluntarily but they did not make compliance. The district administration, now vigorously carried out the operation and the buildings had been demolished to vacate the state land.

117 UPLIFT SCHEMES APPROVED: The District Development Committee has given approval of 117 uplift schemes worth Rs327.167 million under Prime Minister’s National Development Programme for providing basic amenities for the masses in various social sectors.

The approval of these schemes was given in a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani. The meeting was attended by the officers of different national development departments. Deputy Director Planning Muhammad Saeed gave the details and the technical aspects of the development schemes.

It was stated during the meeting that the 13 schemes of roads in different localities would be undertaken at a cost of Rs43.539 million while 100 schemes of soling of different streets/drains would be completed at a cost of Rs231.358 million while funds of Rs12.270 million would be spent on completion the schemes of education sector.

A Rs40 million has been earmarked for the soling and drains of different localities under the supervision of local govt department. Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani directed that the development schemes proposed by the parliamentarians under Prime Minister’s National Development Program be implemented swiftly for completing these schemes by end of June of current financial year.

He stressed upon the implementation of development schemes as per the specifications, and urged upon transparent use of funds and ensuring good quality construction work. He warned and said that the strict monitoring of the construction work would be carried out and action would be taken on poor construction work and delay of the schemes.