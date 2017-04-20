NOORPUR THAL - A ceremony was held here in honour of the Noorpur Thal Police SHO wherein the speakers lauded his brilliant performance and dedication to his duty.

Addressing the participants, District Council chairperson Sumaira Malik said that SHO Imtiaz Hussain proved himself to be a real cop and pride of the police department. She also handed over a souvenir to the SHO in acknowledgement of his services. On the other hand, social figures and people belonging to all walks of life also showered the SHO with praised for his effective steps taken for the elimination of crime from the tehsil.

It is to be noted that SHO Imtiaz Hussain is amongst the few SHOs of Khushab district whose services are also lauded by the police high-ups.