As many as eight suspected Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants have been killed yesterday in an intelligence-based operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police in Sheikhupura.

The CTD carried out the operation in Narang area of Sheikhupura where they killed eight suspected militants of a big TTP cell.

According to handout provided by the CTD spokesperson, two CTD officials have been injured in the shootout.

The killed militants had planned to carry out a major terrorist plan in Lahore in the near future, the CTD said.

Acting on a lead, the CTD personnel detected the hideout at about 11:30pm yesterday and challenged the militants to surrender. In response the militants opened "indiscriminate fire" at the security personnel, injuring two CTD men.

A shootout ensued when the CTD personnel retaliated in self-defense, the CTD said.

"When the firing stopped, eight terrorists were found dead killed by firing of their own accomplices."

However, three to four suspected militants have managed to escape "due to darkness" and efforts are being made to nab them, CTD said.

An investigation has been started and the dead militants are being identified.