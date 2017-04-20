GUJRANWALA - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various dacoity and theft incidents.

According to police, armed men snatched Rs20,000 and two cellphones from Ansar in the Cantt Police precincts while in Kotwali area, bandits looted Rs27,000, a gold ring and two cellphones from Safia. In the Model Town Police precincts, dacoits took away Rs63,000, and a cell phone from Zulifqar while in Emanabad, three robbers intercepted Azeem and deprived him of Rs55,000, a gold chain and three cell phones. In Sohdra, armed men looted Rs11,000, an applied for motorcycle and two cellphones from Nabeel while in the remit of Saddr Police, robbers snatched Rs35,000 and a cellphone from Arshad. In Gakhar Mandi on Pir Kot Road, Nadeem was deprived of Rs37,000 and two cellphones at gunpoint while in Qila Didar Singh, two bandits snatched Rs52,000, a gold chain and three cellphones from Sajjad.

On Sui Gas Road, dacoits took away Rs60,000 and a cellphone from Abid while in Tatlewali, swindlers deprived Jamshed of Rs15,000 and a cellphone. On GT Raod near Sheikhupura Morr, armed men snatched Rs23,000 and a cellphone from Nadeem while in Ferozwala Police precincts, robbers looted Rs77,000, four cellphones and a gold ring from Farasat Chatha. In Khiali area, bandits snatched Rs30,000, a gold chain and two cellphones from Ghulam Mustafa.

In different theft incidents, unidentified thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses owned by Kashif, Haroon, Arshad and Nafees. Similarly, a car of Khawar and two motorcycles owned by Qasim and Muhammad Musa lifted from different places. Police are investigating.