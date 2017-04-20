MANDI BAHAUDDIN - The District Bar Association (DBA) condemned lynching of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, by a violent mob.

During an urgently called meeting held under the chair of DBA president Ghulam Rasul, lawyers said that it is shameful for a society believing whose dwellers believe in Prophet's (SAWW) mercy and compassion for His enemies.

They regretted that the brutal incident occurred in broad daylight on the university premises in the presence of police who did not take any action to save him from the mob. They pointed out that no one can be killed only over doubt of blasphemy. They urged the government to deal the culprits with sternly as they deserve no leniency.

They also called on Ministry of Information Technology to ensure effective monitoring of the social networking sites so that uploading of the blasphemous posts could be prevented.