ISLAMABAD - After the removal of Pervaiz Rasheed from his post of Information Ministry in Dawn Leaks scandal Tariq Fatemi will be dismissed from the position of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs due to similar reason, according to private TV channel.

Before the much awaited verdict in Panama Leaks the name of the PM Nawaz’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs has come to fore in Dawn Leaks scandal.

According to the private TV channel, the government has decided to remove Tariq Fatemi as PM Nawaz’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs fed the news of civil-military meeting according to his own tilt.

It is expected that Tariq Fatemi will no longer hold the office in a matter of few days.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dawn Leaks report has been undergoing a delay for some time.

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar recently stated that a consensus between the committee members was formed on Dawn Leaks investigation report which would be presented to Nawaz Sharif in three to four days.