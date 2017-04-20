ISLAMABAD - The brutal thrashing of two female passengers by the lady officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the Islamabad airport exposes the patronage of the agency’s high-ups to the malpractices of its low rank officials as Ministry of Interior was also misled in the case.

FIA’s initial inquiry report, available with The Nation, clearly says that no such thrashing incident occurred — a claim that has been exposed by a video of beating of two Norwegian national women - daughter and mother - of Pakistani origin that went viral on Wednesday. The same misleading inquiry was also submitted to the interior ministry.

The incident took place on April 15 in the immigration clearance lounge at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIAP) Islamabad. Chief Justice of Pakistan also took a suo motu notice of the incident and called reports from secretaries of interior and aviation divisions within three days.

Instead, the inquiry officer, FIA Additional Director Immigration at BBIAP Pervaiz Khan Umrani, taking side of its staff, said in the preliminary report that the lady official at the immigration counter was manhandled by the two women and in its findings recommended registration of a case against them.

The video footage shows that while FIA‘s lady official was beating Fouzia Omer and her mother Haseena Begum black and blue, the male officials of the agency stood there silently while watching the cruel incident.

The video shows that an unknown person tried to intervene but he was stopped by the male officials of the agency. “We are not here to bear abusive language,” a male official of FIA can be heard in the footage. It shows that Ms Omer was taken into the cabin meant for body search to give him a beat. It further shows the mother crying for help and FIA official stopping others to move ahead.

The Ministry of Interior had to eat its own words when on Wednesday it said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had immediately suspended the FIA officials involved in the incident. The minister has taken notice and asked from FIA bosses why the agency did not take action against its officials and delayed a transparent inquiry into the matter.

However, the interior ministry in its earlier statement issued on April 15 had said; “The initial inquiry of the FIA says that female officials did not take lead in misbehaving with the lady passengers.”

Pervaiz Khan Umrani, an officer of police service of Pakistan, in its inquiry report said that in the light of statements of the concerned immigration officials and after witnessing the CCTV footage of the incident, the passengers unduly misbehaved with the lady counter official for reason (non-availability of toilet rolls in wash rooms) which has no relation with the working of FIA immigration.

The report was sent to Director FIA Islamabad Zone Mazhar Kakakhel which was later sent to the ministry. Director FIA declined to comment on the issue.

“The CCTV footage examined clearly exhibits that passengers constantly misbehaved with FIA officials, created mess, obstructed the entire process of immigration and were found trying to beat the lady counter official on many occasions,” the inquiry said.

To the surprise of many, the inquiry officer said that the entire staff of immigration was found behaving in a very professional and patient manner and he did not write a single line that lady official brutally thrashed the women and her mother who were leaving for Oslo.

The story does not end here as the inquiry officer said: “during examination of lady counter official namely Noshila Bibi, visible marks of cuts/torture were found at different parts if her face therefore lady immigration official had been dispatched to the nearest hospital for medical examination along with local police.

Police Station Airport Rawalpindi registered a case against the two lady passengers under Sections 186,353,506, 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the basis of a complaint sent by the FIA. The case was registered on April 15 on complaint of Inspector Nadeem Akhtar, the shift in-charge of FIA team. Later, father of the woman apparently succumbing to FIA tendered an unconditional apology in her statement submitted to the police.

ISRAR AHMED adds from Rawalpindi: FIA has returned the passports to the two female passengers. However, the female passengers have cancelled their seats for Oslo, Norway and planning to take flights on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police recorded version of Umer Khan, father of female passenger Fouzia Omer and the family head denied to pursue the police case and has submitted a written apology with police.

Talking to The Nation, Umer Khan, said that FIA had returned their passports and asked him for settling the dispute. He said that he had apologised with the two female officials and did not want to pursue the case anymore. He said that he along with his family would fly to Norway on Saturday as earlier they had to cancel their seats following the sadistic incident.

DSP Civil Line Circle Farhan Aslam, when contacted, said police had recorded statements of victim passengers and held investigation into the matter. He said however the complainant family members were not cooperating with investigators.

The video grabbed by a cell phone also belied the FIA’s claims that Fouzia Omer and Haseena Begum misbehaved with the counter officials over the issue of asking for toilet papers.

The cell phone footages showed FIA lady constable Ghazala Shaheen grabbing Fouzia and her sister from hair and slapped and dragging them at the departure lounge.

It was on April 15 when Haseena Begum with her daughters Fouzia Omer and Fatima Omer reached BBIIAP to board PIA flight PK-771 bound for Copenhagen/Oslo. At the airport, Fouzia asked Noshila Bibi, FIA constable, for toilet papers outside the toilets.

The lady constable rudely replied and said that it was not her duty to provide toilet papers and exchange of harsh words and a scuffle took place. Later, the passenger women lined up to get immigration process cleared. At the queue, Noshila along with another lady constable reached there and snatched their passports, tore apart their boarding passes and started beating up Fouzia.

