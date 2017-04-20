LAHORE - The first two-day Made-in-Kotlakhpat Industrial Expo organised by the PIAF and Lahore Township Industries Association (LTIA) was inaugurated by PIAF patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar and LTIA Chairman Khuldun Javed Malik.

It attracted a large number of people belonging to trade and industry. They visited the mega event and saw the best quality of products.

Around sixty industrial units exhibited their products, including foods, beverages, pharmacy, medical instruments, plastic made products, plastic packaging electric goods, garments, leather, auto instruments, fashion garments, footwear, oil, synthetic products, paints, rubber pipes, glass security and rescue instruments, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Anjum Nisar urged the government to provide necessary facilities to skilled workers and manufacturers. The government should start technical and professional courses for the youth so that the industrial sector could make further progress and job opportunities are created for the jobless, he said.

He said the first Made-in Kotlakhpat Industrial Expo would not only attract the much-needed foreign investment to the country, but would also send a good message to the world. He along with other businessmen went to different stalls and appreciated the quality of items and expertise of the business community.

He said that this exhibition was mainly organised to generate business activity in Lahore region. He said that “our local companies have exhibited not only general consumer items but exportable items too like handicrafts, hosiery, trendy readymade garments, which have enormous export potential. The desirable thing is to market them in an effective way.”

He expressed the hope that the Expo would prove to be the launching pad to achieve the desired objectives of trade promotion and economic growth not only for Lahore but also for Punjab. He said that all over the world fairs and exhibitions were considered to be the most effective tool for marketing and reaching out to potential customers. He said that fairs and exhibitions not only helped attract foreign buyers and bring in much needed foreign exchange but also highlight the soft image of Pakistan.