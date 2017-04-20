FAISALABAD - A delegation of German educationists stressed need to further cementing academia and research ties between Pakistan and Germany.

The German educationists’ delegation headed by Bonn University's Dr Ing Bernhard Tischbein visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The delegation head said that interdisciplinary approaches are need of the hour to fight modern challenges including agriculture, climate change and eco system. He said that hi efficient irrigation system paved the way to reduce the water wastage.

“Pakistan is standing among the countries ranked at the bottom of per capita water availability index. For which, we have to take measures including high efficient irrigation system, increased water storage capacity, short duration varieties and to create awareness among the people about rational water usage to fight the situation , said UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqrar Ahmad

He said that Pakistan is one of those countries which are bearing water shortage and one of the ways to cope with situation is adopting high efficient irrigation system. He said, “Farmers are applying five irrigations for wheat crop whereas if we succeed in applying three irrigations, the water saved from reducing the irrigation would be equal to Tarbella and Mangla storage.”

He also recommended discouraging the water intensive crops such as rice. He said only one kilogrammes of rice production requires 4,000 kilogramme of water which is not suitable in the prevailing situation. “If we not adopt the measures, the water scarcity crisis will deepen that will result in the heavy loss to the agricultural sector,” he said. “Rice is highly water intensive crop. We are exporting the rice of Rs 2 billion at a cost of Rs10 billion.” He demanded a shift in policy to put a focus on water efficient crops. He said, “We have to make the rational use of water and we are exploiting our resources from our own hands.”