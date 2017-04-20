The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has taken serious exception to the banning of women from attending the traditional Qaqlasht Festival, said HRCP spokesperson Asma Jahangir.

This is discrimination and will send a negative message to tourism as well. Such violation of women’s rights is against the laws of the country and the women of Gilgit Baltistan should not be treated any differently to women living in Pakistan.

The people of Gilgit Baltistan desire to gain freedom for themselves but without extending these freedoms to their women in letter and spirit, their society will not progress. The germs of intolerance were unknown to Gilgit Baltistan in the past.

This new unacceptable trend of oppressing women should be checked now before the cancer of intolerance spreads in the beautiful land of Gilgit Baltistan.