Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said today Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should resign after a five-member Supreme Court bench ordered the premier be investigated for corruption.

“On behalf of the nation, I demand that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resign immediately. He is no Sadiq and Ameen,” said Imran after the highly-anticipated decision.

“Today’s decision is historic. It has set a precedent. I laud the Supreme Court judges for their decision,” he added.

The Supreme Court issued a split ruling calling for a joint investigation team of anti-corruption officials along with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence to probe the claims.

"A thorough investigation is required," Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told the court, announcing the decision.

Two of the five judges went further, branding the prime minister "dishonest" and saying he should be disqualified, but they were outnumbered.

The court has disqualified leaders before, holding former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani in contempt in 2012 for refusing to re-open corruption investigations into then president Asif Ali Zardari, resulting in his disqualification.

"We respect the court verdict... It will be implemented in all its spirit," government Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said immediately after the verdict.

The controversy erupted with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca last year which documented the offshore dealings of many of the world's rich and powerful.

Among the global elite implicated were three of Nawaz Sharif's four children - his daughter and presumptive political heir Maryam, and his sons Hassan and Hussain.

At the heart of the matter is the legitimacy of the funds used by the Sharif family to purchase several high-end London properties via offshore companies.

Sharif's ruling PML-N party insists the wealth was acquired legally through family businesses in Pakistan and the Gulf.