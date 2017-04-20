Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudary says that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would be doing push-ups in Bani Gala to run away after the Panama Papers verdict today.

Talal Chaudary while speaking to journalists said, “To hear the verdict one should be mentally fit not only physically fit.”

Talal Chaudary is confident that Panama verdict would come in PML-N’s favor.

He also said, “Imran Khan won’t be hurt physically but mentally. We will be celebrating Thanksgiving Day and PTI will have an ‘Ashamed’ Day.”

He added, “The medicine that Imran Khan takes at night, he would be needing a double dose of it.”

Chaudary also asked Imran Khan to keep a blood pressure medicine ahead of the verdict. “You won’t be able to bear the result,” he said.

He also mocked Imran Khan on his push-ups. “Imran Khan would be doing push-ups in Bani Gala to run away from the verdict.”