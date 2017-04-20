ISLAMABAD - The religio-political parties (JUI-F and Jamaat Islami) in Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings strongly opposed the idea to make any amendment in the blasphemy law.

Both religious parties expressed their resolve not to support any government’s move for introducing any changes in the blasphemy law.

The house other day (Tuesday) condemning the cold-blooded murder and lynching of a university student in Mardan passed a resolution seeking strong safeguards against misuse of the blasphemy law by angry mobs.

“The house, through the resolution, resolves to ensure that strong safeguards may be inserted into the blasphemy law to prevent its abuse through such atrocities in the future including by mobs involved in such crimes,” says the resolution while condemning the killing and lynching of Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old student of Mass Communication Department at Abdul Wali Khan University, who was shot and beaten to death on premises of the university campus by a mob on April 13, accusing him of committing blasphemy.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah from Jamaat Islami , on point of order, said there was a need of investigation into the incident of Mashal Khan’s murder. “We condemn it but not ready for amendment in the blasphemy law,” he said.

Naeema Kishwar from JUI-F said blasphemy law is a complete law. “They (JUI-F) will not favour any attempt to bring changes in the law,” she remarked. Naeema Kishwar, other day (in Tuesday’s Na session) had also said passing resolutions might not change the situation, practical measures were needed to be taken to stop it.

Earlier, PPP for the fifth consecutive day boycotted the proceedings of the house for not presenting PPP’s disappeared members before a Magistrate. “It is violation of constitutional amendment passed last month,” said Shah before staging walkout from the proceedings of the house.

A PPP’s lawmaker Shagufta Jumani also tried to disrupt proceedings of the house by pointing out quorum. Unlike previous four days, the required strength was present in the house.

Shah came down hard on government for not maintaining quorum in the house. ”The prime minister should have come to participate in the house proceedings,” he added.

He further said that political parties have rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country.