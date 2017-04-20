GUJRANWALA: A person was arrested by police for threatening a polio team at Bakhtewala Gujranwala. it was reported that three polio workers including two females were busy administering anti-polio vaccination. When they knocked a door, a man namely Umer came out and started abusing the team members for knocking the door. He allegedly threatened to the health team. Later sector incharg Dr Basharat gave an application against the citizen Umer for threatening and abusing the anti polio workers and Sabzi Mandi police have registered the case.–Staff Reporter