Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Naeem-ul-Haq said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz is in self-deceit.

In his latest tweet, Naeem-ul-Haq said the decision on the Panama Papers case would expose PML-N and the ‘reality would be unwrapped’.

Targeting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam PTI’s Information Secretary said:

First daughter is first in self deceit.Hypocritical assertions of political narcissism. Decision will expose them and unwrap reality. — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) April 19, 2017





This statement comes hours before the verdict of Panama Papers case is to be declared, by the Supreme Court.

Security is on high alert inside and outside the premises of the Supreme Court for any unforeseen circumstances.