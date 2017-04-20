ISLAMABAD - Water and Power Minister Khawaja Asif yesterday admitted their ‘mistake’ to overcome the power crisis, but assured the National Assembly of to handling it by the month of May.

“We admit our failure to control these temporary power outages during the last couple of days, but it will surely be dealt within eight to 10 days as the closed power plants will soon start producing electricity,” said the minister, responding to a call-attention notice raised by PPP MNAs.

To a question-cum-objection for not controlling power outages despite tall claims, the minister said the incumbent government had promised to end loadshedding before the next general elections. “The prime minister never said loadshedding will end by 2017,” he made it clear. He also assured the MNAs of ending unscheduled loadshedding in the country.

The minister also tried to clarify that an unexpected power crisis had happened in the past several days because of the early heat wave and closure of some plants. “We are not the saints who can predict the upcoming things,” he said in a lighter vein.

Because of an unexpected surge in power demand in the country due to the heat wave, the gap between demand and supply had further widened, the minister said.

About the mistake of the authorities concerned, the minister said a sudden rise in the temperature was the reason behind the mismanagement as the power plants were closed in the month for maintenance.

Asif further said the power demand increased by 2,700 megawatts as compared to April 2016. “After the closure of the plants for maintenance, the country faced an outage of 2,200MW,” he said, mentioning that this temporary crisis would be overcome, but the scheduled loadshedding would continue.

He further said Nandipur Power Plant had already started producing 525MW while 3,600MW power would come from LNG power projects, 600MW each from Sahiwal, Neelum-Jehlum and Sahiwal-11, 435MW from solar plants and 315MW from Chashma-1V. Over 3,000MW power would also be added to system in the start of the next year, he claimed.

The minister said the government had been providing uninterrupted power to the industry for the last two years. However, he said, in the holy month of Ramazan, power to industries would remain suspended during Sehri and Iftar times to facilitate domestic consumers. He further said it was the PML-N government that paid over Rs 70 billion to KP as net hydel profit.

Also on Wednesday, the National Assembly passed ‘The compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017, aimed at making teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory to Muslim students in educational institutions.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle lauded the government for passing the important bill.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, it will make teaching of entire Naazrah Quran and translation of the entire Holy Quran compulsory to the Muslim students of educational institutions both public and private sectors in ICT, FATA and also the institutions owned and controlled by the federal government.

“It will make the divine message understood, ensure peace and tranquility, promote the supreme human values of truth, honesty, integrity, character building, tolerance, understanding others’ point of view and way of life,” it added. It will lead towards spreading goodness and auspiciousness and ending chaos and uncertainty, it added.

This bill will also help the state to discharge its constitutional responsibility, as Article 31(2) of the Constitution also requires that state shall endeavour, as respects the Muslims of Pakistan, “make the teaching of Holy Quran and Islamiyat compulsory”.

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Baligh ur Rehman, mover of the bill, said this bill will ensure teaching of Holy Quran compulsory to only Muslim students in educational institutions. He also ensured to implement it in private educational institutes as well.

The minister said the sponsor of bill Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqub also congratulated the House over passage of the bill. ”It will help the students to learn the teachings of Islam,” he added.