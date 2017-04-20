ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched colouring book on “SAY NO TO CORRUPTION”. The purpose of launching the book is aimed to convey message of the national anti-corruption watchdog to elementary level children throughout the country.

A launching ceremony of the book was held at NAB Headquarter Wednesday. The book has been specially designed by the National College of Arts, Lahore for Elementary level children which was sponsored by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, in his address, said that children are our tomorrow and they will grow up to be the leaders in different fields of life. He said what our children are going to be in future is what we make them today.

He said that’s the reason NAB has taken initiative of introducing colouring book for primary level children in a bid to re-emphasize its commitment towards eradication of corruption by involving children through their teachers at an early age as colouring book uniquely examines the factors that contribute to various forms of corruption and will go a long way in changing the mindset and perception of our future generation towards corruption. It will greatly help in sensitizing the children against ill effects of corruption.

He further said that today, this ceremony underlines our continued commitment to eradicate corruption from Pakistan. He said that NAB being an apex anti-corruption agency of Pakistan is striving hard for eradication of corruption through a holistic three-pronged strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. The Awareness & Enforcement process when synergised with enforcement and prosecution will ensure that possibility of abuse of authority is substantially reduced and corruption is ultimately curbed.

He appreciated the contribution extended by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for sponsoring the colouring books on “Say No to Corruption”. He also appreciated National College of Arts (NCA) Lahore for designing such master piece. The talents demonstrated by students of NCA in the making and designing of these colouring books are the proof that they have the potential to be the useful citizens of Pakistan in the future.