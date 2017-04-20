Former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf said today Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has lost his moral authority to occupy the highest office of the country.

The former president said it is beyond his comprehension that for what Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers had been distributing sweets when their leadership has been declared dishonest and non-trustworthy.

“Joint investigation teams (JITs) are always formed to investigate the criminals,” said Musharraf during a telephonic conversation with leaders of the All Pakistan Muslim League.

“And two out of three judges in the bench observed that Nawaz Sharif is neither 'Sadiq' nor 'Ameen'. Any person with integrity of character would resign from the office if such observations were passed against him.

“Beside allegations of being dishonest and non-trustworthy, the three other judges have also passed sarcastic remarks about the proofs Nawaz Sharif submitted in his favour. This is not a matter of pride but something to be ashamed of,” he added.

Musharraf said Nawaz Sharif has lost all his moral authority to remain at the highest office of executive and he should resign from the office immediately.

“Further, JIT investigations could never get impartial with Nawaz Sharif in chair and today's judgment is a preamble to the final judgment that is yet to come,” he added.