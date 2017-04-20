LAYYAH - The visit of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Layyah has been scheduled for April 28 for inauguration of a Layyah-Taunsa bridge and other mega projects.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was scheduled for the visit to the district which has now been cancelled with the announcement of the PM’s visit.

Talking to media, MNA Syed Saqlain Shah claimed that the PML-N government is committed to development of South Punjab. He said that the PM, during his visit to the district, will inaugurate Layyah-Taunsa Bridge and other projects which, he said, stands testimony to the government vow to the public service. He said that the bridge, consists of four lanes, has been completed at a cost of Rs6 billion.

On the other hand, the district administration started beautifying the city in connection with the PM arrival. Encroachments from all main roads of the city are being removed for the purpose.

In the same way, the PML-N workers also geared up to welcome the PM. For the purpose, a workers convention was arranged in Municipal Committee Hall to draw strategy to make the PM visit successful. Former Provincial Minister and PML-N District President Malik Ahmed Ali Aulakh, Provincial Minister Mehr Ejaz Ahmed Achlana, MNA Syed Saqlain Shah, District Council chairman Malik Umar Ali Aulakh and Layyah Municipal Committee chairman Hafiz Jameel attended the convention.

It is to be noted that PM Nawaz Sharif announced to construct Layyah-Tounsa Bridge about 30 years ago in 1988 when he was chief minister of Punjab.