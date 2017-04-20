ISLAMABAD: Three students from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) who won International Championship on Longevity Design held in California, USA on March 30th, 2017 met the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the GHQ in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS congratulated the team on this outstanding achievement.

“Our youth is our asset and we are proud of their achievement for keeping the green flag high,” the COAS said.

The three member NUST team including Awais Shafiq, Hooriya Anam and Arslan Javed was selected to top nine teams from a group of 60 students from different universities across the world by a panel of judges from various industries based in the Silicon Valley.

At least 20 countries participated in the competition.

The NUST team designed Tremor Acquisition and Minimization (TAME) and presented it in the competition held at Stanford University.

TAME is a wearable device for real-time pathological wrist tremor suppression to enable tremor patients perform routine tasks without assistance.