ISLAMABAD - An amount of Rs3045.785 million from Shuhada Package was utilised on account of compensation during the last six years. It was stated by Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of States and Frontier Regions Shaheen Shafique during question-hour session in the National Assembly on Wednesday. She told the House that more than Rs5.2 billion has been disbursed as compensation among the terrorism-affected people in tribal areas. An amount to the tune of Rs3480.55 million has been spent for compensating the legal heirs of 12,167 dead and injured persons, including Levies, Khassadars and Civilians, she added.

She said that a total of 5,740 persons, including Levies, Khasadars and civilians lost their lives. For financial losses, under the Citizen Losses Compensation Program (CLCP), the government is providing Rs4,00,000 for fully damaged and Rs160,000- for partially damaged houses.

FATA Secretariat has released Rs6.379 billion to political administrations of five agencies, where TDPs are returning, while Rs5.277 billion has been disbursed among 15,139 beneficiaries. After conducting surveys, there are an estimated 80,000 damaged houses, out of which 22,471 have been validated for compensation.

She said a total of 1076 schemes have reportedly been completed of the FATA annual development plan during the last four years.

Responding to a question, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz told the House that our missions abroad are continuously engaged in projecting soft image of Pakistan.

He said that military operation Zarb-e-Azb against terrorists has yielded very positive results. He said extensive measures are being taken to develop a national narrative to counter violent extremism.

Responding to a question, the Adviser said that there are presently 11,764 Pakistani prisoners and detainees abroad.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir told the house that export is witnessing growth and efforts are being made to find new markets for Pakistani rice.

He said the country's trade deficit stands at twenty three billion dollars and the State Bank of Pakistan has taken steps to discourage import of luxury items to reduce deficit.

Prime Minister of Pakistan has announced the export package of Rs180 billion for exporting business community, which is applicable for nearly 18 months from January 16, 2017 to June 30, 2018. The incentive for 2017-18 would be available to those who would achieve an increase of 10 per cent in annual exports. Out of the total annual allocation, an amount of Rs107.5 billion has been allocated to textiles sector (Rs87.5 billion for Draw Backs and Rs20 billion for withdrawal of duties or taxes on import of cotton and machinery), whereas an amount of Rs12.5 billion is annual allocation for Draw Backs on export of non-textiles or other value added sectors.