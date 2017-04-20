Journalist Reham Khan says that Pakistan cannot afford any kind of ‘spring’ following the Panama Papers verdict.

Today the Supreme Court will announce the verdict of the Panama Papers case.

As the public and political parties eagerly await the decision, Reham Khan has tweeted her fears and suggestions.

Whatever the decision by the SC today one side will be unhappy which puts the judiciary in sadly a very difficult position.

Not ideal. — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 20, 2017





She has also complained regarding the children suffering in Islamabad due to security high alert.

Sad that for the Panama decision education of our children is once again suffering in the Capital city.Why do we need to be on high alert? — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 20, 2017





Reham Khan, who is an ex-wife of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has pointed out that media is trying to create hype and frenzy which Pakistan cannot afford.

Whatever the decision today we must not create further instability.We cannot afford any kind of 'Spring'.Media hype trying to create frenzy — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 20, 2017





A number of people are claiming that Panama case would create history, but Reham says:

What would be really 'historical' would be strict laws to root out corruption. Prove incomes, prove source of luxury lifestyles — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) April 20, 2017



