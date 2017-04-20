Journalist Reham Khan says that Pakistan cannot afford any kind of ‘spring’ following the Panama Papers verdict.

Today the Supreme Court will announce the verdict of the Panama Papers case.

As the public and political parties eagerly await the decision, Reham Khan has tweeted her fears and suggestions.


She has also complained regarding the children suffering in Islamabad due to security high alert.


Reham Khan, who is an ex-wife of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has pointed out that media is trying to create hype and frenzy which Pakistan cannot afford.


A number of people are claiming that Panama case would create history, but Reham says: