The ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’ (PML-N) leaders are celebrating ‘victory’ following the Supreme Court’s split verdict announcing the formulation of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to prove evidence in the Panama Papers case.

The PML-N leadership has said the party will fully cooperate with the JIT.

Speaking to the media Minister of Defence and Water & Power Khawaja Asif said that the verdict has rubbished the claims of the opposition.

“The Supreme Court’s decision shows that the evidence provided by the opposition wasn’t sufficient,” he said. “Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will remain the premier PM till the 2018 elections and then five years after that.”

Federal Minister for Railways Saad Rafique said the PML-N had reservations on some parts of the verdict but "today is day for the PML-N to celebrate a win."

“Nawaz Sharif is Saadiq and Ameen,” asserted Rafique. “The decision of the Supreme Court is binding on every citizen of Pakistan and everyone should respect it.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s advocate Salman Raja said that stance of two judges who were for the disqualification of the PM is their own point of view not the final verdict.

Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurengzeb said the PTI should accept and respect the JIT. “Prime Minister always rejected negative politics and replied it with politics of progress,” she said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) believe that the decision is actually a loss for the PM and a win for their party.

"The Prime Minister of the country will now have to present himself in front of JIT and tell them how he made his black money," PTI Spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said.

“Three judges give PM 60 more days to disqualify the premier while two want to disqualify him now. This is a clear loss for PM,” he added.

PTI leader Imran Ismail said that children of PM have been proven guilty in front of the court, which is a shame for the PML-N.