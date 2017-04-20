Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif as ‘strongman’.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said today that PML-N workers would take out rallies in support of PM Nawaz at 4pm across the Punjab today.

Addressing the media after inaugurating Wheat Harvesting Campaign in Kasur, Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz is the PM and will be on the post till the completion of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) tenure.

Talking on energy crisis, Punjab CM said new energy projects in association with China, worth billions of rupees are currently in the process of completion.

He also said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has a dynamic vision of progress and that China has confidence in his leadership. The minister said that 1320 MW Sahiwal Coal Power Project will start power generation next month.