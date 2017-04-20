Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Panama Papers case, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has talked up his party’s performance, and touted the work done by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as more memorable than the expected decision.

“The verdict of court will be remembered for 20 years, but the PML-N projects will be remembered for 40 years,” said Shehbaz.

CM further added that PML-N will accept any verdict given by Supreme Court today.

The apex court will give verdict in Panama Leaks case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family today.

The case filed by PTI, JI and Sheikh Rashid was heard by Supreme Court for over 130 days during which 27 hearings were conducted.

A five-member bench, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan had reserved the judgment on February 23.

The case stems from documents leaked from the Panama-based Mossack Fonseca law firm appeared to show that Nawaz Sharif’s daughter and two sons owned offshore holding companies registered in the British Virgin Islands and used them to buy properties in London.

Premier Sharif has denied any wrongdoing, but the Supreme Court agreed to investigate his family’s offshore wealth late last year after opposition leader Imran Khan threatened street protests.